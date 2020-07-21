James Smithson Jr., who was charged in the 2019 shooting death of his father, James Smithson Sr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a Williamson County courtroom on Tuesday.
As previously reported, Smithson was initially arrested on June 19, 2019, after a manhunt by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office. Smithson was originally facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. His charge was later amended to second degree murder.
The ruling handed down by Williamson County Circuit Criminal Court Judge Michael Binkley took place after a nearly hourlong hearing that saw the testimony of Dr. Joe Mount, Director of Psychology at Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute.
Mount testified that Smithson's diagnosis of schizophrenia, along with his struggle with severe methamphetamine and cannabis substance use disorders, were significant factors in Smithson's competency, adding that the use of the drugs can have the effect of exacerbating his schizophrenia.
"Someone with schizophrenia has symptoms that are bad enough, but if they are also abusing methamphetamine and cannabis, it just acerbates the symptoms and makes it much worse, much more severe," Mount said adding, "There was support for the insanity defense."
Mount also testified that Smithson has a documented history of known mental health struggles including several admissions to mental health institutes, and that documents show that Smithson has in the past experienced both auditory and visual hallucinations including commands to "kill people, hurt people."
Mount said that he did not believe that at the time of the killing that Smithson was able to "appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct" when questioned by Smithson's defense attorney, a factor that significantly impacted the decision.
Mount said that Smithson was taking his medications while he was in custody but that he did not believe that Smithson was taking his medication during the time of the incident.
This was supported by evidence submitted by the state was a toxicology report that showed that both methamphetamine and cannabis were in Smithson's system at the time of the killing, but his prescribed medication was not found in his system.
“It is clear to me based upon clear and convincing evidence that the defendant is not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the defense," Binkley said.
Smithson will return before Judge Binkley at a future date where the court will determine if Smithson will be committed to a mental health facility or program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.