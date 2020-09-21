A 27-year-old Thompson's Station man was indicted on second degree murder charges last week in the 2019 overdose death of an Antioch man.
According to a Metro Nashville Police news release, Robert Cale Thompson was arrested on Monday for what police have said was his role in the heroin-fentanyl overdose death of 22-year-old Derrick Tusie on Sept. 5, 2019.
Tusie was found unresponsive by his mother, efforts to revive Tusie were unsuccessful.
Thompson is now held in the Davidson County Jail on a $100,000 bond while he awaits arraignment at a future and yet undetermined date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.