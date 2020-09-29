Following the decision by a Nashville judge in July to expand the criteria of who can request a mail-in ballot, those who have reservations with voting in person due to the coronavirus pandemic can now vote by mail.
Now, those mail-in ballots can also be tracked according to a recent announcement from the Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
"We saw a record number of Tennesseans voting absentee by-mail in the August election and we expect to break that record in November,” Hargett said.
“Many of these voters are voting absentee by-mail for the first time. Our online tracking tool takes some of the uncertainty out of the process so voters can be confident about their ballot.”
To track you mail-in ballot online, visit the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker by clicking here.
Qualifiers that allow citizens to vote by mail include living in an assisted living home, being 60 years-old and over and more. Newly added to that list of qualifiers is concerns related to COVID-19, with the qualifier written as follows:
"You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote; and/or you have determined it is impossible or unreasonable to vote in-person due to the COVID-19 situation."
Voters can request their mail-in ballots now through Oct. 27, and can do so online by clicking here.
The voter registration deadline is Oct. 5. Click here to register to vote online. Early voting lasts from Oct. 14-29, with Election Day landing on Nov. 3.
