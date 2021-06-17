The U.S. Department of Education has announced the approval of 18,000 borrower defense repayments which will cancel student loan debt for some former students of ITT Technical Institute.
According to a Department news release, these borrowers will receive 100 percent loan discharges, which will see approximately $500 million in relief issued.
ITT operated more than 100 campuses across the nation, including in Nashville, before the for-profit educational institution closed down completely in 2016.
ITT had been criticized with allegations of fraud and misrepresentation as far back as 1998, most notably with regard to ITT's claims of likely employment prospects and the ability to transfer credits, and now some former students will get some financial relief.
“Our action today will give thousands of borrowers a fresh start and the relief they deserve after ITT repeatedly lied to them,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in the news release. “Today’s action is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s continued commitment to stand up for borrowers when their institutions take advantage of them. Many of these borrowers have waited a long time for relief, and we need to work swiftly to render decisions for those whose claims are still pending. This work also emphasizes the need for ongoing accountability so that institutions will never be able to commit this kind of widespread deception again.”
This recent action is one of several that the Biden-Harris administration has taken to cancel some student debt, a number that the Department reports has totaled to $1.5 billion for approximately 90,000 borrowers.
According to the news release, borrowers who have been approved for debt cancelation will be notified of their approvals in the coming weeks.
More information about the Department's efforts to strengthen borrower defense can be found here.
The Department is also planning several public hearings on several related items, such as rulemaking on borrower defense and total and permanent disability discharges, and more information about those hearings can be found here.
