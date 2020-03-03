Super Tuesday has arrived, and with Tennessee among the 14 states across the country to hold its presidential primary election on March 3, thousands of Williamson County residents have poured out to voting locations in a turnout that was described by election officials as “tremendous.”
Previously, residents of Williamson County were restricted to voting at a particular precinct, dependent on their place of residence. For the first time, residents are now able to vote at any voting location in the county after county officials adopted a new pilot program last September designed to increase voter turnout and convenience.
While it’s difficult to attribute the “tremendous” turnout to either the new vote-anywhere policy or to enthusiasm for this election cycle’s particular candidates, the consensus among election officials is clear: The turnout has dwarfed the presidential primary numbers from 2016.
At the County Enrichment Center in Franklin, Officer of Election Matt Jablonka said at 4 p.m. that turnout had already exceeded that of 2016’s turnout at that particular location.
“We have had close to 800 voters already today, and that really is a lot for us,” Jablonka said. “[Compared to the turnout in the 2016 presidential primary] we've got lots more. That last one wasn't bad, but it wasn't close to 800. By the end of the day we'll have probably 1,200 [to] 1,400 here.”
Just a few miles north at the Franklin Marriott in Cool Springs, Election Official Jim Slandzicki called the turnout “tremendous,” and that he expects to see around 1,000 voters turnout by the end of the day.
“I would say [we’ve had] about 50 percent more than [2016], and the process is going smoother I think because of the electronics,” Slandzicki said. “It's making it easier for folks. Today's been a tremendous day for turnout.”
Going south to the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill, Election Official John Gregg called the turnout “impressive,” and said the turnout had already exceeded the numbers from 2016 by around 3:30 p.m.
“Part of it is a function of having 25 voting places instead of 40, but I think part of it is also a function of people's enthusiasm for their party's candidates,” Gregg said. “[The 2016 presidential primary] was almost 700, and this is going to be 800 by about 4 p.m., it might even get up to 1,000 by 7 p.m.”
Looking at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, voters could be seen lining up around the building, with election officials tallying close to 1,200 votes by around 5 p.m.
“It's been amazing; really busy, we've never had [lines] like this before,” said Election Official Laura Qualman. “People have been waiting an hour. [Turnout] has been very high.”
Voting locations in Williamson County will close at 7 p.m., with unofficial results made available shortly thereafter.
