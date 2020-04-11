The State of Tennessee released a report on Friday that detailed 10 nursing homes, assisted care living facilities and residential homes for the aged that have had two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases for either residents or staff.
NHC HealthCare Franklin, Fountains of Franklin and NHC Place at Cool Springs, all of which are located in Franklin, are the only facilities in Williamson County that have been listed by the state, although the state does not specify the number of cases or the severity of the cases.
Other facilities listed with outbreaks are Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC in Nashville, Williamsburg Villas in Knoxville, The White House Assisted Living in Lafayette, Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County in Cookeville, Parkway Health and Rehabilitation Center in Memphis and Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLC and NHC Place Sumner, which are both in Gallatin.
In total the state has reported over 4,000 cases state-wide with 98 deaths, and 299 cases in Williamson County with 4 deaths and 143 recoveries.
More information about the State’s updating data around COVID-19 can be found here.
