Today marks the final day Williamson County residents can participate in early voting.
The early voting stations are open Thursday, Oct. 29 until 6:30 p.m., with Williamson residents having eight locations to choose from.
- Williamson County Administrative Complex / 1320 West Main St., Franklin
- Franklin Recreation Complex / 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin
- County Agricultural Expo Center / 4215 Long Lane, Franklin
- Coll Springs Conference Center (Marriott Hotel) / 700 Cool Springs Blvd., Franklin
- The John P. Holt Brentwood Library / 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
- Fairview Recreation Center / 2714 Fairview Blvd., Fairview
- Sunset Hills Baptist Church / 1635 Sunset Road, Brentwood
- Longview Recreation Center / 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill
Residents must be registered to vote in order to participate - click here to see if you're registered. Assuming a voter is registered, they will also need to bring with them a state or federally issued photo ID, even if expired.
First time voters will need to bring with them the aforementioned photo ID, as well as proof of residency, which can be a utility bill or piece of mail with the voter's name and address on it.
Residents on the south side of Spring Hill in Maury County will have only two early voting stations to choose from; the Columbia Election Office at 1207 Tradewinds Drive in Columbia, and the Spring Hill Community Center at Maury Hill Street in Spring Hill.
Both Maury County voting stations will be open Thursday until 7 p.m., with identical voting requirements as Williamson County voters.
For more information on early voting and candidates, click here to be directed to our early voting guide.
