Update, 2:42 P.M.: The Tennessee Department of Education released its COVID-19 dashboard today after originally saying it wouldn't be ready until Sept. 22.
TDOE cited technical difficulties for the delay in getting the dashboard live.
Original story:
The Tennessee Department of Education has delayed the launch of its COVID-19 District Information Dashboard until late September.
As previously reported, schools were originally not going to share COVID-19 data from schools, but that decision was reversed last week.
Now, according to a TDOE news release, the state's COVID-19 District Information Dashboard, which was scheduled to launch this week, has been delayed until at least Sept. 22. The state is citing technical issues for the delay.
"The anticipated launch of the Tennessee Department of Education dashboard tracking COVID-19 cases in schools has been delayed due to technical difficulties with processing data across a number of school districts," the news release reads. "TDOE is working to rectify this technical issue with the intent to launch the COVID-19 case tracking dashboard before the end of the week. Full reporting across every district is expected by September 22 and we thank districts for their partnership in providing helpful data for educators, leaders and families."
COVID-19 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY SCHOOLS
While the state has delayed the rollout of the dashboard, Williamson County Schools has self-reported positive COVID-19 cases of students and staff, reporting that they said will be updated every Tuesday, but they do not specify which schools are experiencing the cases.
According to WCS, as of Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m., 11 staff members are in isolation with confirmed positive cases, 44 staff members are quarantined due to exposure to a positive case, 26 students are in isolation with a confirmed positive case and 438 students are quarantined due to exposure to a positive case.
WCS said that these cases have been spread across 33 of the district's 49 schools as well as the district office.
WHAT THE DASHBOARD WILL DETAIL
The state has said that the dashboard will display information reported by districts about COVID-19 in their communities as well as how those cases will impact how school is taught.
The state also said that maintaining the privacy of students and teachers will be a priority.
At the district level, the dashboard will provide district-reported breakdown of the number of new positive COVID-19 cases for students and staff as well as how any outbreak may impact school operations.
"In addition, the dashboard will display whether the district has adopted a critical infrastructure designation for certain workers, as well as a link to the district’s Continuous Learning Plan (CLP) which outlines how the district plans to administer remote learning," a Sept. 3 TDOE news release reads.
Users will be able to access the information by way of an interactive map view and a menu view similar to the state's COVID-19 Unified Command Dashboard.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 8, the state is reporting 165,754 confirmed cases, 1,896 deaths and 7,355 hospitalizations state-wide from COVID-19.
Locally that number is 4,585 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Williamson County.
Additional TDOE resources related to school reopening in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.