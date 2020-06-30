The Tennessee Department of Human Services has extended the deadline to apply for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program until Monday, July 13, at 4:30 p.m.
Families can apply online here for the program that provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child for each day that child qualifies.
According to the state, to be eligible for the program, children must receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility Provision school.
Families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits do not need to apply as their benefits will be automatically applied to their existing EBT cards.
P-EBT is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April, and May due to COVID- 19 school closures.
Qualifying families who do not receive SNAP or TANF will receive a P-EBT card in the mail in July which can be used to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT or online with Amazon and Walmart.
“P-EBT has been providing important support to families who found themselves facing an unexpected financial burden during the pandemic,” TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes said in a news release. “We want to ensure every eligible family knows about this assistance and has a chance to apply. Helping families through this challenging time is how we will continue building a thriving Tennessee once the pandemic is over.”
Anyone in need of assistance completing their P-EBT application or anyone with general questions about the program is encouraged to call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661.
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to approve states for P-EBT, and approved state agencies may operate P-EBT when a school is closed for at least five consecutive days during a public health emergency designation when the school would otherwise be in session.
According to the state, Tennessee is among the more than 40 states that have received P-EBT approval, and more information about TDHS can be found here.
