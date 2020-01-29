The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has issued a warning about a scam website that claims to issue hunting and fishing licenses but steals applicant’s personal information.
According to a TWRA news release, the scam website appears as an advertisement when “Tennessee fishing license,” is searched on Google, leading unknowing applicants to enter personal information such as name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, phone number, email address and residential address.
The website, which according to TWRA, will then gather this info but never ask for payment for the license.
According to the news release, the TWRA is working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to get the scam website shut down, and they encourage anyone who has submitted information to the scam website to immediately freeze their credit.
Anyone who may have been impacted by the scam can file a police report through their local law enforcement agency if they would like to make an official record of the crime.
The only legitimate place to purchase a hunting and fishing license online in the State of Tennessee is at https://gooutdoorstennessee.com/.
