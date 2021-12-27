From a Franklin native going on American Idol to high-dollar, high-profile home sales to a tragic plane crash, here are the stories you read the most in 2021.
1.
Hunter Metts, a 22 year-old aspiring musician and Franklin resident, will be featured this Sunday on an episode of the television series Ameri…
2.
Former WSMV Channel 4 News anchor, Merrill Lynch financial advisor and Franklin resident Aaron Solomon is currently at the center of a bevy of…
3.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced a fourth round of the state's Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program…
4.
Just three months ago, Fiscus was Tennessee's top vaccine official, leading the state's Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program and heading up efforts get COVID-19 vaccines in more Tennesseans' arms.
5.
Centennial High School graduate Hunter Metts took one step closer to achieving his dreams after winning a golden ticket to Hollywood on Sunday…
6.
First week after Tennessee opts out of federal unemployment programs sees increase in first-time claims
Despite Gov. Bill Lee's stated belief that the removal of additional unemployment assistance would "help move people to full employment," Tenn…
7.
Grace Chapel founding Pastor Steve Berger announced Monday that he had resigned from his role as a church Elder Board member, and added that h…
8.
The Franklin farm owned by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold Friday to a newly formed group of real estate investors.
9.
Those victims have been identified as Gwen Shamblin Lara, William J. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah, all of Brentwood.
10.
Conservative radio personality and financial advisor Dave Ramsey has listed his Franklin home for sale, with a copy of the listing appearing o…
