These are the most read stories on Nolensville Home Page in 2019, according to our analytics. From Nolensville's fire chief resigning to the Southwalk development to two armed robberies at construction sites, here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2019:

BREAKING: Nolensville fire chief resigns, claiming lack of town’s support Volunteer Fire Chief Brian Moat disclosed his imminent resignation Saturday, April 6, effective midnight, during an interview at E&B Coffee Roasters in Nolensville with the Nolensville Home Page. Moat says his decision to step down has been coming for months, but the April 6 Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) meeting was the last straw. Town leaders …

Two armed robberies strike two Nolensville construction sites By MATT MASTERS Two armed robberies happened in Nolensville late Tuesday morning — three unidentified suspects robbed people at gunpoint at two different construction sites. The three suspects brandished firearms, but no shots were fired and no injuries were reported, according to Nolensville Police Chief Roddy Parker. Parker wasn’t prepared to release much information on …

Developer shows Nolensville ‘Southwalk,’ a 27-acre mixed-use development proposal *Editor’s note: This article was updated at 12:30 p.m. on May 23, 2019 to include a clarification from the developer. By RACHAEL LONG After it appeared on the Nolensville Planning Commission agenda last week, a developer invited Nolensville residents and community members to a Town Hall Tuesday night to discuss plans for a newly-proposed mixed-use …

+2 14-year-old killed in Nolensville crash on Monday A crash on Rocky Fork Road in Nolensville killed a 14-year-old boy and injured a man on Monday afternoon, according to the preliminary report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The single-vehicle crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when a Kia Sedona minivan driven by a 42-year-old LaVergne man went off the right side of the road, …

Accident on eve of graduation claims life of Nolensville High senior; community steps up PHOTO: Photo courtesy of the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page. By RACHAEL LONG The unthinkable happened Saturday morning when 18-year old Linsey Stewart — a Nolensville High School (NHS) senior with plans to graduate on Sunday — was involved in a car accident that claimed her life. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s (THP) …