These are the most read stories on Spring Hill Home Page in 2019, according to our analytics. From a new Chili's being built to a controversial school assignment to Spring Hill's downtown development, here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2019:
1.
PHOTO: Documents submitted to Spring Hill show the design of the proposed Chili’s restaurant. / Photo courtesy of the city of Spring Hill BY ALEXANDER WILLIS Plans to construct a Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurant in the Crossings shopping district have been submitted to the city of Spring Hill, and will be discussed Monday by …
2.
BY ALEXANDER WILLIS Spring Hill police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of McCoury Lane, just east of the McDonald’s on Main Street. The shooter is still at large, with residents in the area urged to use caution. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg following an altercation …
3.
Parents outraged after Maury County middle school teacher tasks students with ‘imagine you own slaves’ assignment
BY ALEXANDER WILLIS A teacher at Whitthorne Middle School in Columbia is facing backlash from parents after the discovery that they had tasked students with an assignment that involved answering discussion questions as if they were slave owners. The controversy closely follows a recent incident at Sunset Middle School in Brentwood, where a very similar …
4.
Spring Hill downtown development project modified to include significant increase in park space, reduction in residential
PHOTO: Design documents show the updated amount of green space the downtown project is planned to have. / Photo courtesy of Catalyst Design Group By ALEXANDER WILLIS The Spring Hill downtown development project could end up a lot greener than what was originally proposed following two major modifications made by its applicant, both of which …
5.
Spring Hill alderman candidate at center of social media firestorm after blocking, messaging, calling Facebook users
Photo by Alexander Willis By ALEXANDER WILLIS Bryan Watt, a Spring Hill resident running for alderman in the 2019 city elections, has been under fire on social media this week after reportedly blocking people on Facebook and making what some residents considered to be disparaging comments, as well as calling people through Facebook messenger and …
