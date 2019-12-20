Screenshot-313
By David Walsh

These are the most read stories on Spring Hill Home Page in 2019, according to our analytics. From a new Chili's being built to a controversial school assignment to Spring Hill's downtown development, here are the stories you clicked on the most in 2019:

1.

Chili’s restaurant coming to the Crossings in Spring Hill

Chili’s restaurant coming to the Crossings in Spring Hill

PHOTO: Documents submitted to Spring Hill show the design of the proposed Chili’s restaurant. / Photo courtesy of the city of Spring Hill BY ALEXANDER WILLIS Plans to construct a Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurant in the Crossings shopping district have been submitted to the city of Spring Hill, and will be discussed Monday by …

2.

 

+2
Woman shot in Spring Hill after altercation, suspect at large

Woman shot in Spring Hill after altercation, suspect at large

BY ALEXANDER WILLIS Spring Hill police are currently investigating a shooting that took place on the 1100 block of McCoury Lane, just east of the McDonald’s on Main Street. The shooter is still at large, with residents in the area urged to use caution. A woman was reportedly shot in the leg following an altercation …

 

3.

4.

 

5.

>

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.