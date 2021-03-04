Williamson County residents should expect to hear a tornado siren at 9:30 a.m. on Friday as part of a statewide tornado drill.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Brentwood will both be activating the outdoor warning siren system throughout Franklin, Spring Hill, Brentwood and the county, lasting for up to one minute.
This test is part of the National Weather Service’s Severe Weather Awareness Week, which will also see a test of NOAA weather radios.
According to a WCEMA news release, individuals in the community who are participating in the drill can practice going to their safe space at work or at home by taking shelter in a basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows.
Outdoor warning sirens in Williamson County are also routinely tested on the first Saturday of each month at 1 p.m. which will occur this Saturday, March 6, as well, with the exception of the City of Brentwood.
