A Tornado Warning was issued for northwestern Williamson County by the National Weather Service (NWS), with the NWS writing that the storm capable of producing a tornado to be in Thompson's Station around 4:50 p.m., and in Franklin around 5 p.m. that day.
In the release, the NHS writes that their weather radar has "indicated rotation" within the thunderstorm, which at 4:28 p.m. was found to be eight miles south of Fairview and traveling east at 35 miles per hour.
The NHS advises those in the potentially affected areas to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows.
"If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris," reads the release.
The warning is expected to expire at 5 p.m.
