The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Williamson County to be in effect though 10 p.m.
Heavy rain is likely Wednesday night, with a chance of thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday night, also leading the National Weather Service to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Williamson County through Thursday night.
While a Tornado Warning implies that a tornado has been spotted or detected via radar, a Tornado Watch only means that weather conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur. The Tornado Watch was issued for much of Middle Tennessee, including Maury County and Rutherford County as well.
Throughout the duration of the week, rain, fog and thunderstorms are likely, with weather anticipated to clear up by Friday night and through the weekend.
