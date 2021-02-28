UPDATE (7:30 p.m.): The National Weather Service Nashville has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Williamson County until 11 p.m., including the Oak Hill community.
Original:
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Williamson County and the counties west of the Interstate 65 corridor until 10 p.m. on Sunday.
According to the National Service Nashville, damaging winds are possible as well as tornadoes. A Flash Flood watch is also in effect for the county and much of the state throughout Sunday night.
One to two inches of rain is expected to fall which could result in a flash flood warning.
NWS has updated forecasts and warnings here.
