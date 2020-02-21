breaking TRAFFIC ALERT: Cargo fire slows traffic on I65 Staff Reports Feb 21, 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email mrdoomits Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A cargo fire on I65 at mile marker 70 has traffic at a standstill.The fire should be cleared within 15 minutes, but traffic may linger. Courtesy of TDOT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSpring Hill drafts contract to sell Northfield Building to Crescendo Entertainment for $9.2 millionFranklin ride-sharing business facing lawsuit from Nashville airport, highlights growing need for transportation optionsNorthfield Building proposed to be re-purposed into one of largest music rehearsal venues in U.S.Despite one member’s opposition, WCS board votes to approve school fees for 2020-21Campers brave cold, wet weather to be first in line for opening of Franklin’s newest Chick-fil-ANolensville's Alderman Adams takes first official step in hopes of changing town charterCRIME REPORT: Brentwood police report only two crimes last weekTRAFFIC ALERT: Cargo fire slows traffic on I65Sale of Northfield Building spurs debate among split Spring Hill city leadersRenaissance High principal tells WCS board the school’s a place where students can thrive Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Check out our Guide to WillCo
