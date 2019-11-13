A crash has closed the right two lanes of I-65 North just past exit 71, Concord Road, in Brentwood, causing traffic delays.
The crash has caused traffic delays for several miles and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
There is no information available on the case of the crash, what vehicles are involved or if anyone was injured.
First responders from the Brentwood Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.
There is no timeline as to when the scene will be cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.