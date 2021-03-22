With COVID-19 vaccines becoming more readily available for residents some older residents may have trouble actually getting to a vaccine site.
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability now has an interactive map to help seniors find transportation to and from vaccines based on their county residency.
Williamson County has three transpiration resources to help seniors including Mid Cumberland HRA, Grace Works Ministries and Franklin Transit Authority.
All three service providers have specifics including destinations, days and hours of operation and price.
The state's complete interactive map and complete list of transportation providers can be found here.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the state's goal to open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all Tennesseans 16 years old and older by April 5.
To schedule a vaccine appointment online, click here.
