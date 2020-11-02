Between April 1 and Oct. 14 of this year, Williamson County residents poured more than $2.7 million into the presidential race. Of that figure, more than $1.9 million went toward President Donald Trump, with just below $800,000 going to Joe Biden.
But which areas in Williamson County donated to Trump the most? Read on to see presidential contributions in Williamson County broken up by its 10 most populous ZIP codes.
How the data was collected
Last week, The New York Times published a story in which it analyzed $1.8 billion worth of donations to either Trump or Biden across 32,000 U.S. ZIP codes.
The New York Times writes that its analysis did not include "direct donations to parties themselves," but rather "more than 90 percent of contributions to Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden and the committees directly linked to them." Contributions in the study include those from $1 to more than $700,000.
Williamson County as a whole
In total, Williamson County residents donated $2,729,085 in campaign contributions between Trump and Biden; $1,938,697 to Trump, and $790,388 to Biden.
Of the county's 10 most populous ZIP codes, 37027 — which comprises of Brentwood — donated by far the most at a combined $846,560 between both candidates.
37064, Franklin
The most populated ZIP code in Williamson County with an estimated 65,780 residents, the 37064 ZIP code comprises of most of Franklin, and extends south to parts of Thompson's Station and out west towards Fairview.
Within the 37064 ZIP code, residents donated $422,437 to Trump and $166,328 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 154% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $96,803, with an average home value of $394,700.
37027, Brentwood
The second most populous ZIP code in the county with an estimated 62,527 residents, the 37027 ZIP code comprises of the entirety of Brentwood, and stretches to the east to the Cane Ridge community.
Within the 37027 ZIP code, residents donated $543,316 to Trump and $303,244 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 79% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $132,364, with an average home value of $552,400.
37174, Spring Hill
With an estimated population of 50,724, the 37174 ZIP code comprises of all of Spring Hill, as well as a substantial amount of Maury County, though stops short of Columbia.
Within the 37174 ZIP code, residents donated $95,477 to Trump and $44,101 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 116% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $88,479, with an average home value of $257,700.
37067, East Franklin
With a population of 33,425, the 37067 ZIP code comprises of eastern and southeastern Franklin, and stretches all the way to the Arrington community off of State Route 96.
Within the 37067 ZIP code, residents donated $108,535 to Trump and $85,367 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 27% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $106,492, with an average home value of $427,600.
37069, Northwest Franklin
The 37069 ZIP code has a population of 22,340, and comprises of the northern-most area of Franklin, and stretches further north towards Tennessee State Route 100.
Within the 37069 ZIP code, residents donated $624,299 to Trump and $120,334 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 418% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $126,075, with an average home value of $443,700.
37135, Nolensville
With a population of 21,914, the 37135 ZIP code comprises of the town of Nolensville and its surrounding areas.
Within the 37135 ZIP code, residents donated $40,493 to Trump and $29,759 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 36% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $120,230, with an average home value of $398,300.
37179, Thompson's Station
Comprising of the town of Thompson's Station, the 37179 ZIP code has a population of 18,324, and sits sandwiched in between Spring Hill to the south and Franklin to the north.
Within the 37179 ZIP code, residents donated $46,912 to Trump and $21,506 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 118% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $95,354, with an average home value of $302,300.
37062, Fairview
With a population of 13,062, the 37062 ZIP Code sits just west of Franklin and comprises of the town of Fairview.
Within the 37062 ZIP code, residents donated $18,419 to Trump and $5,975 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 208% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $66,168, with an average home value of $212,900.
37046, College Grove
With an estimated population of 6,261, the 37046 ZIP code lies just east of Thompson's Station and Spring Hill, and includes the College Grove community.
Within the 37046 ZIP code, residents donated $23,340 to Trump and $7,020 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 232% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $106,082, with the average home value sitting at $449,300.
37014, Arrington
Sitting west of Franklin, the 37014 ZIP code has a population of just 2,548 and comprises of the community of Arrington.
Within the 37014 ZIP code, residents donated $11,927 to Trump and $3,934 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 203% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $126,926, with the average home value sitting at $559,600.
38476, Primm Springs
The 38476 ZIP code lies at the western border of Williamson County and has a population of just 1,331. This ZIP code also includes the Primm Springs community.
Within the 38476 ZIP code, residents donated $3,542 to Trump and $2,820 to Biden, making Trump's contributions 25% higher than Biden's.
The average household income is $92,981, with an average home value of $247,800.
