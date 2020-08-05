On the eve of the Tennessee primary election, President Donald Trump urged Tennesseans to support his pick for U.S. Senate, Bill Hagerty during a tele-town hall.
Trump argued that the Senate candidate is the best equipped to "make sure China is held accountable" for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
"I want to thank all of the people of Tennessee, I'm thrilled to be talking to you on the eve of this critical election," Trump said during the tele-town hall. "Tomorrow I need you to vote for my friend Bill Hagerty for U.S. Senator. Bill was one of my strongest supporters in 2016; he was the head of the whole group in Tennessee and I couldn't have asked for better."
Hagerty, who was appointed but Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan in 2017, was a strong supporter of Trump during the 2016 election, serving as the Trump Victory Chair for Tennessee.
"As your next senator, Bill will be a [strong] defender of our conservative values; he's proudly pro-life, pro-family and pro-gun," Trump said.
"While the radical left tries to defund our police, Bill will strongly defend our police, he is very much against Antifa and everything Antifa stands for - they're a nightmare, they're a disaster."
Hagerty also served as an economic advisor under the George H. W. Bush Administration, and had a successful career in private equity - experience, Trump argued, that would make the Senate hopeful uniquely qualified to help restore the U.S. economy.
"Bill was a very successful businessman, he knows what it takes to get an economy running, and if you've seen the numbers that are coming out recently, you know it's really running again," Trump said. "We're going to have a really good third quarter, we're going to have a phenomenal next year. "
Trump concluded by saying Hagerty would be the ideal candidate to 'hold China accountable' for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, while adding that the U.S. now has the coronavirus pandemic "in very good shape."
"And Bill's going to make sure that China is held accountable with me, held accountable for the lies and the deceit that unleashed the China virus upon the world - so unfair what happened in not only our country but in every country," Trump said. "But we now have it in very good shape, we learned a lot about it."
