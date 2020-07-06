Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 7, is the deadline for Tennesseans to register to vote in the upcoming Aug. 6 election.
Residents can register to vote, update their address or check their registration status online at GoVoteTN.com. Citizens will just need a driver's license or a photo identification card issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and can access the website form a home computer or a mobile device.
Voters can also download a paper voter registration application at GoVoteTN.com, and completed paper voter registration applications must be submitted or postmarked to voter's local county election commission office by July 7.
Election Day registration is not available for the Tennessee State and Federal Primary and County General Election, which will take place on Thursday, Aug. 6.
Early voting begins Friday, July 17, and runs Monday through Saturday until Saturday, Aug. 1.
“The first step to making your voice heard at the polls is registering to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “With our online voter registration system, it’s never been easier or safer for Tennesseans to register to vote or update their registration.”
Voters can also find early voting and Election Day polling locations, view and mark sample ballots and much more on the GoVoteTN app available in the App Store and Google Play.
All voters can register to vote and then complete a mail-in ballot if they do not feel safe going to a polling location.
For more information about registering to vote, voter eligibility, photo IDs, and other Election Day details visit GoVoteTN.com or call the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.