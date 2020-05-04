District 65 Rep. Sam Whitson will join Alexander Willis on Tues., May 5 at noon to discuss Williamson County’s comeback from the COVID shutdowns.
Representing the southwest portion of Williamson County in the state legislature, Whitson is a retired Army Colonel who served in Iraq during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
Whitson has represented Tennessee’s 65th District since January of 2017.
The state representative will share interactions he has had with constituents regarding how they are feeling with the effects of isolation under all these safety recommendations and how the reopening of businesses is being received.
There is no question that Tennessee’s economy is going to take a significant blow from this pandemic. Willis and Whitson will discuss how Williamson County will handle the road to economic recovery.
Other topics will include specific industries hit especially hard in the county, the innovations that have occurred in small businesses and how Williamson County citizens can help each other through the recovery.
Home Page readers who attend the virtual live event will be able to submit questions and comment during the session.
You can register for the virtual live event here.
