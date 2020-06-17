Two Williamson County Sheriff's Office deputies were injured when "a gun accidentally discharged," according to social media post from WCSO.
Few details are available at this time, but according to WCSO Public Information Officer Sharon Puckett, the two unidentified deputies were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Puckett said that the incident happened on Mack C. Hatcher Memorial Parkway and South Royal Oaks Boulevard in Franklin, but the exact time of the incident as well as well as what led to the shooting is unknown. The incident is currently under an internal investigation.
