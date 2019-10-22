A United Auto Worker (UAW) who was picketing as part of the continued UAW strike was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on the overpass that sits above U.S. 31, just northeast of Spring Hill High School. The UAW member was quickly transported to a hospital where they would later be pronounced dead.
The UAW later confirmed the individual to be Roy McCombs in the following statement:
"Roy A. McCombs tragically lost his life today on a picket line standing up for a better life for himself and his coworkers. On behalf of the UAW, we offer condolences to Brother McCombs and family, friends and co-workers. Today’s accident is heartbreaking for UAW Spring Hill members. We will continue to work to ensure that safety is a priority on the picket line."
Columbia police received the call at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reportedly assisting Columbia Police with investigations into the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.