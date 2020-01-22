UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Four-month-old Ramond Lyons Jr. has been found and is safe.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a kidnapped 4-month-old baby from Lebanon.
Raymond Lyons Jr. is believed to have been kidnapped by his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, on Wednesday morning in Lebanon.
According to the TBI, Barksdale is a 29-year-old black woman with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5'5" tall and weighing approximately 165 lbs.
Barksdale is wanted by the Lebanon Police Department for Kidnapping and Aggravated Assault in relation to the incident.
Lyons, the missing child, is described as a 4-month-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray onesie with a zipper on the front.
No further information about the incident has been released at this time, including no description of a possible vehicle or known direction of travel.
The TBI asks that anyone with information about Barksdale or Lyons’ whereabouts to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or LPD at 615-444-2323.
