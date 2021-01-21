The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System have announced that Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is now available to veterans who are either 65-years-old and older or are classified as high-risk.
According to the VA, eligible veterans who wish to get the vaccine do not have to contact or request the vaccine in person, and instead are asked to sign up using the VA's "Keep Me Informed” tool. The VA will then contact those who’ve signed up when their priority group is given a vaccination date.
TVHS has listed the following priority groups based on guidelines provided by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Health care personnel
Nursing home patients
Spinal cord injury patients
Chemotherapy patients
Dialysis patients
Transplant patients
Homeless Veterans
Outpatient Veterans aged 65 and above
“Our goal is to provide a free vaccine to all enrolled Veterans who want one,” the VA said on their website. More information can be found here.
