Williamson County’s vehicle emissions testing requirements will end Friday.
The Environmental Protection Agency approved a revision to the state’s air quality plan in August 2021 and now emissions testing will end in Williamson, Hamilton, Rutherford, Sumner and Wilson Counties.
“This decision by EPA is a major step that means an end to mandatory tests of vehicles for many Tennesseans,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release last year. “It’s a recognition of the improvement of our state’s air quality and demonstrates the diligence Tennesseans have shown toward achieving and maintaining this goal.”
Williamson County residents have been paying $9 to have their vehicles tested, and passing the test has been a requirement to register vehicles with the state since December 1994.
Williamson County Clerk Jeff Whidby said in a phone call that most vehicles in the county have passed emissions tests in the past few years, and added that residents have expressed their pleasure with the ending of the program, which has been known for long lines.
In 2021, Williamson County performed 154,493 emissions tests, but Whidby said that this number doesn’t include new vehicles, which may have been purchased that don’t yet require the tests or privately sold vehicles which may have had a transfer of tags that have not yet expired.
