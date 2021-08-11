Franklin residents could be seen by the dozen watching as the funeral procession drove around Downtown Franklin's roundabout, some holding their hats over their hearts.
House had worked for the Franklin Fire Department for 34 years. He worked as a volunteer firefighter for the WCRS for 36 years, and was currently serving as the acting deputy chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department since 2019.
House is preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and Ed House Sr., the latter of which was also a firefighter with Williamson County Fire & Rescue.
A Franklin firefighter takes a photo of Franklin Fire Department and Spring Hill Fire Department ladder trucks that display a large American flag on the Franklin square as part of the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House who died on Saturday.
Spring Hill Fire Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House Funeral Procession
A Franklin firefighter takes a photo of Franklin Fire Department and Spring Hill Fire Department ladder trucks that display a large American flag on the Franklin square as part of the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House who died on Saturday.
Community members gathered on the Franklin square to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House passed through the city.
Community members gathered on the Franklin square to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House passed through the city.
First responders and community members gathered on the Franklin square to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House passed through the city.
Firefighters salute the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House as it passed through the city.
Community members gathered throughout Franklin to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House as it passed through the city.
The funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House approaches the Franklin square.
Spring Hill and Franklin Firefighters escort the casket of SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House as the funeral procession passed through the city.
A motorist salutes the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House as it passes through the city.
Community members gathered on the Franklin square to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House passed through the city.
