SpringHillFDfuneral2021-5.jpg

First responders and community members gathered on the Franklin square to pay their respects as the funeral procession for SHFD Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House passed through the city.

 Matt Masters

As the Spring Hill and Franklin communities continue mourn the sudden loss of Spring Hill Fire Deputy Chief James "Eddie" House, Franklin Fire Chief Glen Johnson and Spring Hill Fire Chief Terry Hood led a multi-vehicle funeral procession through downtown Franklin on Wednesday evening.

Franklin residents could be seen by the dozen watching as the funeral procession drove around Downtown Franklin's roundabout, some holding their hats over their hearts.

House had worked for the Franklin Fire Department for 34 years. He worked as a volunteer firefighter for the WCRS for 36 years, and was currently serving as the acting deputy chief for the Spring Hill Fire Department since 2019.

House is preceded in death by his parents Charlotte and Ed House Sr., the latter of which was also a firefighter with Williamson County Fire & Rescue.

Spring Hill Fire Deputy Chief James Edward "Eddie" House Funeral Procession

1 of 10

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.