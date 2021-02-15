Getting the COVID-19 vaccine will soon be easier after Walmart and Sam's Club were selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which will give millions more people access to the vaccine.
More than 5,000 Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Tennessee, Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming will administer the vaccine, including three Walmart locations in Williamson County.
“Our top priority is to vaccinate as many people as we can in Tennessee, and Walmart is a great large-scale partner to help reach that goal,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release.
“Due to the large footprint of Walmart stores across our state, we will be able to reach residents quickly and provide equitable and accessible vaccine distribution. We’re proud to partner with Walmart and know their expertise and geographic footprint will help boost our vaccine rollout and vaccination rates.”
According to a Walmart news release, the vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines, and that number is expected to increase each week.
Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites, and a membership is not required to get a vaccination at Sam’s Club location.
Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are also partners in the program, and a full list of participating pharmacy partners can be found here.
According to the CDC, the more than 70 million doses of vaccines have been delivered, while more than 50 million doses have been administered nationwide, 14 million of which have received the required two doses.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, on Monday the state was reporting more than 1 million vaccine doses administered statewide, with more than 41,000 of those vaccines having been administered in Williamson County.
