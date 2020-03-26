Hello Home Page friends,
My name is Kelly Gilfillan and I am the publisher of the Home Pages. I grew up in Brentwood, raised my family here, and now live in beautiful Franklin.
For the past 11 years, we’ve worked hard to help local businesses, government agencies and nonprofit organizations tell their stories and promote their important services through advertising and promotion on Home Page websites and newsletters. In turn, their financial support has fueled our daily reporting, making us the go-to source of news and information for Williamson County residents.
Advertising has been funding journalism for decades. It’s the traditional revenue model for legacy newspapers. But, if you’ll notice, there are fewer and fewer community newspapers around these days. According to a recent study by the University of North Carolina, nearly 1,800 local newspapers have closed since 2004. Many others are shells of their former selves.
Much of this is happening because many traditional advertisers have moved their advertising dollars to Facebook and Google and local dollars are dwindling. These two companies recognize the crisis caused by their success … so much so, both Facebook and Google are giving millions back to the news agencies that are covering COVID-19.
As a local, you know what’s happened to the newspapers in our town. That’s why we founded BrentwoodHomePage.com in 2009 and why we must continue to innovate and evolve our business model as we look to the future. This week, we’re doing that by launching a membership program that gives our readers — people like you — the ability to invest in us.
By joining the Home Page Community, you will help fund a portion of our reporting and become a stakeholder in community journalism. This is working in other communities around the country —from Berkeley, CA to Mansfield, OH. They all have news organizations that are funded by the community. We think it can work in Williamson County too.
Sincere thanks,
Kelly Gilfillan | Publisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.