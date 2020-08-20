While the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic have far from disappeared in Williamson County, a Thursday press release from the state’s Department of Labor shows a significant drop in the number of weekly unemployment payments collected by Williamson County residents.
During the week ending on August 15, a total of 4,574 unemployment payments were delivered to Williamson County residents — the lowest number since the early stages of the pandemic in early April, with the week ending on April 11 seeing 5,790 unemployment payments made in Williamson County.
The new figure shows a moderate improvement over the previous week, in which a total of 4,808 payments were made, and a significant improvement over the height of unemployment in the county in late April, in which a total of 8,917 payments were made during the week ending on April 25.
The 4,574 unemployment payments made last week also shows the 14th consecutive drop in continued unemployment claims, a data point that shows a clear downward trajectory.
Regarding new unemployment claims, or Williamson County residents filing for unemployment for their first time, last week saw a slight increase over the previous week, with 202 county residents filing for unemployment for their first time versus 183 the previous week.
Nevertheless, the number of new claims being filed in Williamson County remains far below its peak in early April, with the week ending on April 4 showing 3,106 new claims filed in Williamson County.
Tennessee as a whole shared a similar trend, with the week ending on August 15 showing the lowest number of continued unemployment claims since April 11 at 204,726.
The number of new claims, much like Williamson County, also saw a slight uptick, with 13,806 Tennesseans filing for unemployment for their first time last week versus 10,036 during the previous week.
Unemployment claims in Williamson County
March 8-14
New claims: 45
Continued claims: 257
March 15-2
New claims: 910
Continued claims: 289
March 22-28
New claims: 2,302
Continued claims: 888
March 29-April 4
New claims: 3,106
Continued claims: 3,164
April 5-11
New claims: 1,711
Continued claims: 5,790
April 12-18
New claims: 1,627
Continued claims: 7,622
April 19-25
New claims: 1,075
Continued claims: 8,817
April 26-May 2
New claims: 895
Continued claims: 8,563
May 3-9
New claims: 643
Continued claims: 8,692
May 10-16
New claims: 562
Continued claims: 8,247
May 17-23
New claims: 505
Continued claims: 7,923
May 24-30
New claims: 392
Continued claims: 7,612
May 31-June 6
New claims: 400
Continued claims: 7,058
June 7-13
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,776
June 14-20
New claims: 345
Continued claims: 6,361
June 21-27
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 6,360
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 445
Continued claims: 6,080
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 391
Continued claims: 5,902
July 12 - 18
New claims: 482
Continued claims: 5,679
July 19 - 25
New claims: 381
Continued claims: 5,644
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 207
Continued claims: 5,323
August 2 - 8
New claims: 183
Continued claims: 4,808
August 9 - 15
New claims: 202
Continued claims: 4,574
Unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14
New claims: 2,702
Continued claims: 16,342
March 15-21
New claims: 39,096
Continued claims: 16,098
March 22-28
New claims: 94,492
Continued claims: 34,570
March 29-April 4
New claims: 116,141
Continued claims: 112,438
April 5-11
New claims: 74,772
Continued claims: 199,910
April 12-18
New claims: 68,968
Continued claims: 267,053
April 19-25
New claims: 43,792
Continued claims: 324,543
April 26-May 2
New claims: 37,319
Continued claims: 321,571
May 3-9
New claims: 29,308
Continued claims: 325,095
May 10-16
New claims: 28,692
Continued claims: 314,487
May 17-23
New claims: 26,041
Continued claims: 310,126
May 24-30
New claims: 22,784
Continued claims: 302,260
May 31-June 6
New claims: 21,417
Continued claims: 292,234
June 7-13
New claims: 19,925
Continued claims: 280,593
June 14-20
New claims: 21,155
Continued claims: 266,596
June 21 - 27
New claims: 22,256
Continued claims: 262,224
June 28 - July 4
New claims: 25,843
Continued claims: 256,645
July 5 - July 11
New claims: 22,431
Continued claims: 251,924
July 12 - 18
New claims: 25,794
Continued claims: 243,405
July 19 - 25
New claims: 19,461
Continued claims: 242,397
July 26 - August 1
New claims: 11,690
Continued claims: 224,093
August 2 - 8
New claims: 10,036
Continued claims: 208,810
August 9 - 15
New claims: 13,806
Continued claims: 204,726
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.