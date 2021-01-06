U.S. Rep. Mark Green, who represents Tennessee's 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, was just one of many congressman Wednesday who was escorted to safety as thousands of pro-Trump protesters descended upon the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Secured in a safe location at the U.S. Capitol building, Green spoke to the Home Page via a phone call. He denounced the actions of the protesters, while still maintaining his belief in the possibility of widespread election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Despite claims of election fraud, an investigation led by Attorney General William Bar found there to be no evidence of widespread voter fraud capable of changing the outcome of the election.
"What they're doing today is un-American," Green said. "The last time the United States Capitol complex was put at risk like this was 1814 when the British burned the White House, I mean this is crazy."
As of Wednesday evening, Green said that he was "in a good spot" and "locked down" in a secure location.
"I was in the tunnels when everything kind of erupted, so I didn't get to see anything — I heard some commotion [that] got to where we are, my staff and all, but I'm in a place where there's access to media, so just been following it that way," Green said. "It's just crazy, there's still thousands of people around the outside of the capitol. It is indescribable."
Green said that it was important to remain consistent in denouncing violence on all fronts.
"I denounced the Antifa (Anti-Fascist) stuff, I denounced the riots after the tragic death of George Floyd — I thought that wasn't an appropriate response — and I denounce this... this is unacceptable," Green said. "These people should go home and let us debate the very issue that they're concerned about, and quite frankly, this is counter-productive."
Green was one of many Republican congressman who vowed to challenge the certification of the election, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday before the riots erupted. Green has also being among the strongest proponents of the idea of there being election fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
When asked whether he felt that touting the idea of there having been election fraud was in any part responsible for the riots currently taking place, he said: "I don't think so because there are plenty of people out there who still think that — that there are problems with the election — and they're not storming the Capitol, and so there's another step beyond that," Green said.
"Let me be clear about my position on all of that: I think Americans need to have confidence in their election system, and right now they don't. The whole point of me objecting was so that we could hear the debate and talk about this. It's not even about the president, it's about our election systems going forward."
Continuing on the topic of potential election fraud, Green went into further detail as to why he still felt strongly about contesting the certification of the election.
"Despite what's happened today, we still need to have the debate and talk about our elections, talk about executive branch decisions being made without the legislative branch and passing laws that change how elections are done in the middle of an election season," Green said.
"That's just not appropriate, that's not how the Constitution sets it up. We have a separation of powers; legislative branch does its part to put together the laws to define how an election is conducted — well, many states just didn't follow that process and created on-the-fly mail-in ballot systems, etc. That's why we have the lack of confidence we have today, and so we've got to fix all that and address it."
As the chaos at the Capitol continued, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and released a video statement in which he asked protesters to "go home now," while still asserting victory in the 2020 election without evidence. Twitter has since temporarily locked Trump's after later tweet that said "there are things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots ..."
When asked if he thought Trump's message was adequate, Green said that he believed Trump should continue to ask protesters to return home until the crowd was properly dispersed.
As of 6 p.m., officials said the Capitol building was secure.
