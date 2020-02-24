Getting a passport can be an arduous process — using vacation time, setting up an appointment, and, of course, waiting in long lines. To streamline the process, the United States Postal Service will be holding a series of Passport Fairs this Saturday, with locations in Franklin and Columbia.
The Franklin location will be open from 8-11 a.m. and is located at 810 Oak Meadow Drive, and the Columbia location will be open from 6-9 a.m. and is located at 417 West 7th Street.
Customers will be served on a first come, first serve basis, with no appointments needed.
Passport Cards, which are good for travel only between the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bermuda and the Caribbean, will be $30, or $15 for those 15 years-old and under. Passport Books, which are good for all international travel, are $110, or $80 for those 15 and under.
Fees must be paid with either personal check or money order. Additional fees like $35 for processing and $15 for photos can be paid for by cash, check, money orders or debit and credit cards.
Applicants are required to complete a Passport Application online, which can be done so by clicking here. Applicants should bring with them either a U.S. birth certificate or naturalization papers, and a valid driver’s licence.
For more information on passport requirements, click here to visit the State Department’s travel website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.