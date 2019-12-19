Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Drive.
Rabies & Microchip Clinic Dec. 21
Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) in Franklin will have its monthly public rabies and microchip clinic on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the shelter, 106 Claude Yates Dr. The public is invited to bring their cats or dogs for $10 rabies shots and $15 microchips. The clinic accepts cash and checks only; no credit or debit cards.
‘Tis the Season
During December, WCAC is teaming up with Metro Animal Care and Control for $25 pet adoptions. ‘Tis the Season’ ends Dec. 31. Unaltered animals can only be adopted by Williamson County residents.
Santa’s Helpers Will Deliver Pets Christmas Morning
Any pet adopted from the shelter Dec. 17-24 will be eligible for the free Christmas morning delivery (within Williamson County). “Every year,” said Debbie Sims, spokesperson for the shelter, “Santa asks for our help with deliveries in this area. We keep the pets safe and warm until Christmas morning.”
Staying Home for Holidays? Be a Holiday Pet Foster Family!
The shelter is looking for Williamson County families that will be staying home for the holidays. “We are seeking families that will commit to fostering from Dec. 23 through 29 or longer,” said Debbie Sims. Fosters must come to the shelter, fill out a foster application and meet with the foster coordinator. Approved families will be matched with a cat or dog. Foster pet pick-up starts on Dec. 23.
Holiday Hours
Williamson County Animal Center will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020. In addition, the shelter will close at 3:00 p.m. on December 24 and Dec. 31. The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is (615) 790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www. adoptwcac.org
