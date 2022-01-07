On Monday, a staggering 1,404 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Williamson County, breaking the county's previous single-day record by almost 500 cases.
Concurrently, local hospitals are seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients, with Williamson Medical Center treating 43 patients as of Thursday, seven of which are considered critically ill.
The previous record for new cases of COVID-19 reported in the county in a single day was on Sept. 7, in which 912 cases were reported with a weekly average of new cases that day of 205. In addition to breaking the single-day record, Monday also broke the county's record for the highest seven-day average number of cases at 386.
Of the 43 patients currently being treated for COVID-19 at WMC, 29 of them — or 67 percent — are unvaccinated. Of the seven critically ill patients, six are unvaccinated, with an average age of 65.
In a press release, WMC urged county residents to continue to practice precautions when around others, and to consider getting vaccinated if not.
"Recommendations include wearing masks when traveling and around others indoors, observing social distancing, and limiting indoor gatherings," reads the release from WMC.
"Vaccination continues to offer the best protection against the severe effects of COVID-19. Though breakthrough infections are possible despite vaccination, protection against severe disease is maintained."
While breakthrough infections of COVID-19 are possible to those fully vaccinated — and recent data suggesting such cases are more common with the Omicron variant — those who are vaccinated are significantly less likely to end up hospitalized or dead from the virus.
According to data collected by the CDC between Sept. 19-Nov. 20, an unvaccinated person is 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 and 20 times more likely to die from the virus compared to a fully vaccinated person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.