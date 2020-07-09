The Williamson County mask mandate, which was implemented late Tuesday night and requires all residents to wear masks in public places save for 13 exceptions, was clarified and corrected Thursday through a county addendum.
Among the 13 exceptions to the original county-wide executive order included “any person who is under age 12.” In the addendum, county officials clarified that the exception actually applied to “children 12 and under, rather than children under 12.”
The addendum also clarifies another exception: “persons in a place of worship.” In the addendum, it is stated that the exception for those in places of worship also includes religious ceremonies including weddings and funerals, as well as other “activities attendant thereto that occur at locations other than churches.
The mask mandate, along with the new clarifications and alterations in the addendum, are set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2020.
Violators of the mask mandate can be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, which in Tennessee can result in a fine up to $2,500 or with up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, however, law enforcement officials across the county have said they plan to try and use encouragement and education over fines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.