The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is seeking the public’s help to document damages resulting from the storms on Sunday, May 3, and Monday, May 4.
According to a news release, the information will be used to assist the department and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency in collecting consolidated impact information, as well as assisting the the National Weather Service with assessing the damage.
Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey here.
The survey will collect specific information about:
- What is damaged
- Types of damage
- Extent of damage
- Location
- Contact information
According to the National Weather Service, these storms produced widespread straight-line wind damage across nearly every county of Middle Tennessee, damaging numerous trees, power lines and buildings, with peak wind gust of 71 mph measured at the Nashville International Airport.
Disaster preparedness and response information can be found on the WCEMA website, www.williamsonready.org. Connect with WCEMA on Facebook and Twitter.
