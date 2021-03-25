The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency is collecting damage reports from residents who may have experienced property damage from Thursday's severe weather.
According to a WCEMA news release, the information will be used to assist the department in collecting consolidated impact information and for the National Weather Service as it assesses the damage across the region.
Residents can report damage through the established online damage survey here.
“We want the community to know that they can use this survey whenever Williamson County suffers from a severe weather event,” WCEMA Director Todd Horton said in the news release. “This survey helps us better understand the impacts to our community, helps determine our community’s eligibility for disaster related financial assistance, and provides community members with a convenient avenue to share their storm related impacts."
WCEMA has reported at several roadways that have been impacted by downed power lines, flooding or other obstacles due to Thursday's storms.
A complete list of updated road impacts can be found here.
A Tornado Watch was also issued for most of Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. on Thursday.
Residents can register for the Williamson County Emergency Alert System here.
