Williamson County Commissioner Dwight Jones was arrested Friday by Fairview police on charges of domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call, according to Sharon Puckett with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Booked at the Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Jones has since been released after paying a $2,000 bond.
Serving as a county commissioner since 2010, Jones was elected to serve a third term back in August of 2018. Jones represents Williamson County’s 1st District alongside Commissioner Ricky Jones.
