Williamson County Commissioner Dwight Jones was indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury last week for a January 2020 domestic incident where he is charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.
Jones, a sitting commissioner for District 1, was arrested in January by Fairview Police and was released from the Williamson County Jail after posting a $2,000 bond.
Jones' case was bound over to the Williamson County Grand Jury and was delayed do the backlog of cases as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Grand Jury took up the case last week and issued the indictment, and Jones is scheduled to appear in a Williamson County Court on Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.