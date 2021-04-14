Williamson County Commissioner Robbie Beal, who represents District 10, submitted a letter of resignation this week to his fellow commissioners and county Mayor Rogers Anderson.
"It is with regret that I must inform each of you that I am resigning from the Williamson County Commission effective immediately," reads the letter shared on Monday. "My wife and I have chosen to move our residence and we will no longer be residing in District 10 for which I was elected to serve."
A former Circuit Court judge for the 21st District, Beal ran for the County Commission back in February of 2018. Beal was also a former Juvenile Court magistrate and assistant district attorney.
Currently, Beal is a Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 31 family law mediator, and also works as a managing member of Beal, Green, Nations & Crutcher, a law firm based out of Brentwood.
"It was an absolute honor to serve with each and every one of you; my regret is tempered significantly with the knowledge that this county's leadership remains in good hands," the letter reads.
"I can honestly say I have never met a group of people more dedicated to providing the most accountable representation to their respective districts as possible. The oversight that this commission has demonstrated for years prior to my arrival and during my tenure is unparalleled. The fact that this county is the preeminent county in all of Tennessee stands as a testament to the work of those around me and those who preceded me."
In his letter, Beal also noted that over the years, disagreements with other commissioners on policy had arisen from time to time. Differences aside, Beal wrote that he never once questioned the "integrity or heart of any commissioner.
"Although there may have been differences of opinion on many issues, I never had cause to question the integrity or heart of any commissioner," the letter reads. "The civility that was demonstrated during even the tensest of arguments would be well received on the national level."
