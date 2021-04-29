The Williamson County COVID-19 Public Information Line will permanently close at the end of the business day on Friday, April 30.
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, and will answer all future COVID-19 testing and vaccination questions directly through the Williamson County Health Department.
WCHD is open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and can be contacted at (615) 794-1542. More information about the county's response to COVID-19 can be found here.
