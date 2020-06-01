As the upcoming Aug. 6 and Nov. 3 elections draw closer, the Williamson County Election Commission announced on Monday a county-wide effort to recruit poll officials.
“The citizens of Williamson County consistently rank as having the highest voter participation of any county in the state and now we need those same voters to step up and help out,” said administrator of elections Chad Gray. “If you are a state, county or municipal employee, a teacher or someone who is looking for temporary work or any other person or member of an organization who would like to serve, we need your assistance.”
The 2016 election saw 43 voting locations scattered across Williamson County - this election, however, will see only 25. While a significant reduction, the lower number of locations is due to the launch of a new pilot program that allows for Williamson County residents to vote in any precinct, allowing, for instance, Spring Hill residents to cast their ballots in Brentwood should they choose.
Every election, the Williamson County Election Commission utilizes approximately 400 poll officials. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has partnered with the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency to ensure poll workers have a “safe and healthy work environment with an abundance of personal protective equipment and other measures related to sanitization and social distancing.”
“Poll officials are extremely important in ensuring Tennessee elections are fair, accurate and efficient,” said Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “By working as a poll official you will make a positive impact on the Election process.”
Poll workers are compensated approximately $15 an hour for their service, as well as for training. Election Day will see polling places open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Qualifications include being able to read and write English, be at least 16 years-old and not be a close relative of a candidate.
Those interested in becoming a poll official can apply online by clicking here.
