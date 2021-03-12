The Williamson County government is posed to receive approximately $46.24 million in federal aid as part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill signed by President Joe Biden Thursday.
Known as the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the stimulus bill includes a third round of stimulus checks at $1,400 a piece for those making $70,000 and below, additional unemployment in the amount of $300 through Sept. 6, and $350 billion for state and local aid.
Of that $350 billion, $120 billion is allotted for city and county government assistance.
According to data from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, approximately $513 million will be given to metro city governments such as Nashville and Memphis, $431 million will be given to non-metro cities, and $1.3 billion will be split among the state's 95 counties.
Given that this latest round of state and local aid is determined by the number of unemployed persons as opposed to population, a point that's been unfavorably pointed out by state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, the amount of aid Williamson County is set to receive won't be one-to-one relative to its population.
In fact, Williamson County will actually receive a slightly larger percentage of the aid allotted for Tennessee's 95 counties relative to its population.
Williamson County's population of 238,412 people represents approximately 3.491 percent of Tennessee's total population. The $46.239 million it's set to receive is actually 3.492 percent of the $1.3 billion allotted for Tennessee counties.
Budget Director Nena Graham with the Williamson County government wrote in an email that county leaders have yet to make a decision as to what the money will be used for, and that such decisions will come soon as discussions are held in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.