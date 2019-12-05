A Williamson family was displaced early this morning after their home was significantly damaged by a house fire caused by an outdoor heating lamp accident, according to a release from Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.
The family of four escaped are safe and being assisted by the American Red Cross. The family first tried to extinguish the flames themselves with a garden hose, according to the release, while calling 9-1-1.
More than 15 Volunteer Firefighters from City of Fairview Fire Department and the Williamson County Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene at 4:45 a.m.
Additional units from Williamson Fire-Rescue, Emergency Medical Services, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Williamson County Emergency Management, City of Dickson Fire, and East Hickman Volunteer Fire Department assisted. The investigation was completed by Williamson Fire-Rescue Fire Marshall, Bob Galoppi.
For more information about the Williamson County Volunteer Fire Service, please visit www.williamsonready.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.