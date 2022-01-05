Up to three inches of snow may fall across Williamson County Thursday according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
On Wednesday, NWS issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures early Thursday morning are expected to reach a low of 25 degrees, with the NWS predicting a 20-percent chance of snowfall after 4 a.m. Snow is expected to continue to fall steadily until 4 p.m. Thursday, with a 100-percent chance of precipitation.
Later Thursday evening, chance of snowfall is predicted to be around 20 percent through 7 p.m., with wind chill values dropping to as low as zero later in the night.
The Winter Weather Advisory also cautions residents to anticipate possible sleet and freezing rain, with an additional Special Weather Statement warning that areas south of I-40 could create hazardous travel conditions.
"Regardless of how much snow falls, snow accumulating on roadways will create hazardous travel conditions across the area on Thursday," the Special Weather Statement reads. "Road conditions will likely worsen Thursday night into Friday morning as temperatures fall into the teens and single digits."
