According to new data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County was found to have tied with Moore County in having the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.7 percent.
The latest monthly unemployment figures show a continued trend of recovery for both Williamson County and the state at large, with Williamson improving its rate when compared to April by .03 of a percentage point, and by 3.7 percentage points when compared to May 2020.
The month of May also saw a drastic improvement in unemployment for Maury County, which is April was found to have the single-highest unemployment rate in the state at revised rate of 8.7 percent. In May, Maury County's rate dropped by 4.2 percent.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Spring Hill was found to have had the highest unemployment rate in May at 3.4 percent, though still a significant improvement over the city's rate of 6 percent in April.
Brentwood was found to have the lowest May unemployment rate in the county at 2.6 percent, a marginal improvement over its April rate of 2.7 percent. Franklin's unemployment rate in May was found to be 2.8 percent, a marginal increase over it's April rate of 2.8 percent.
In total, 3,598 Williamson County residents were found to be unemployed during the month of May out of an estimated labor force of 131,265.
To view a complete analysis of the May 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
