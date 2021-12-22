While the Omicron variant has lead to a recent surge of new COVID-19 cases across the state, county unemployment rates for the month of November saw continued improvement.
Williamson County ranked as having the single-lowest unemployment rate in the state.
Courtesy of new data released Wednesday by the Tennessee Department of Labor, Williamson County's unemployment rate for the month of November was found to be 2.1 percent, .1 percentage points lower than in October.
However, Williamson's neighbor to the south, Maury County, saw the state's second-highest unemployment rate for November at 4.7 percent, a .2 percentage point increase from its rate in October. Only Perry County's 5.1 percent November unemployment rate eclipsed Maury County's.
Despite Maury County's increased unemployment rate, 85 out of the state's 95 counties saw lower unemployment rates in November when compared to October, with five of the remaining counties seeing no change from October to November.
Of Williamson County's three major cities, Franklin saw the lowest unemployment rate for the month of November at just 1.9 percent. Brentwood saw the second-lowest rate at 2.1 percent, and Spring Hill saw the highest at 3.4 percent.
To view a complete analysis of the November, 2021 unemployment rates for Tennessee and its 95 counties, click here.
